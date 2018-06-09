Tommy Hutton joins Miami Marlins broadcasts on FOX Sports Florida as pre-, postgame analyst

MIAMI (June 9, 2018) – FOX Sports Florida and the Miami Marlins jointly announced Saturday that Tommy Hutton has joined the roster of Marlins on-air talent for the remainder of the 2018 season. In his role, Hutton will appear on select broadcasts as a pre-and-postgame analyst. Hutton previously held the role of color analyst with the Marlins for 19 seasons.

Alongside play-by-play announcer Paul Severino, color analyst Todd Hollandsworth, hosts Jessica Blaylock and Craig Minervini and analysts Jeff Nelson and Gaby Sanchez, Hutton will provide a seasoned and familiar voice to Marlins’ television broadcasts. A Los Angeles, CA native, Hutton has called South Florida home for over 35 years. He is an Emmy Award winner as a broadcaster and played in the Major Leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1966 and 1969, Philadelphia Phillies from 1972 to 1977, Toronto Blue Jays in 1978 and the Montreal Expos from the latter part of the 1978 season to his final game on September 3, 1981. Follow him on Twitter: @THUT14.

