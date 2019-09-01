TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 1:00 p.m.

Miami Marlins (48-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (76-58, second in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Caleb Smith (8-8, 4.05 ERA)

Nationals: Patrick Corbin (10-6, 3.15 ERA)

LINE

Nationals -258; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg went eight innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts against Miami.

The Nationals are 33-24 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .338 is fourth in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with an OBP of .406.

The Marlins are 20-45 against NL East Division teams. Miami has slugged .368, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the team with a .424 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-0. Stephen Strasburg earned his 16th victory and Rendon went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Pablo Lopez took his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Rendon leads the Nationals with 71 extra base hits and is batting .335. Juan Soto is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 15 home runs and is batting .265. Jorge Alfaro is 12-for-29 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nationals: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Adam Eaton: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).