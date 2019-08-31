TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Miami Marlins (48-86, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (75-58, second in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-6, 4.41 ERA)

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (15-5, 3.63 ERA)

LINE

Nationals -307; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Washington will host Miami in a matchup of division rivals.

The Nationals are 32-24 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .338 leads the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Marlins are 20-44 against NL East Division teams. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .344. The Nationals won the last meeting 7-6. Daniel Hudson recorded his eighth victory and Rendon went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Washington. Ryne Stanek registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Rendon leads the Nationals with 151 hits and has 107 RBIs. Juan Soto is 14-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 140 hits and has 71 RBIs. Isan Diaz is 4-for-31 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nationals: 8-2, .301 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .240 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Sean Doolittle: (knee), Victor Robles: (finger), Adam Eaton: (knee), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).