TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Marlins (52-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (71-78, third in the NL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 5.24 ERA)

Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE

Giants -180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with three strikeouts against Miami.

The Giants are 32-42 in home games. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .338.

The Marlins have gone 23-47 away from home. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .295 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with an OBP of .344. The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Jarlin Garcia earned his third victory and Jorge Alfaro went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Shaun Anderson registered his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 59 extra base hits and is batting .260. Belt is 10-for-31 with six doubles, a triple and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 154 hits and has 78 RBIs. Miguel Rojas has 11 hits and is batting .344 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Giants: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored by four runs

Giants Injuries: Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).