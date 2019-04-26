TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Marlins (8-17, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-12, second in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Jose Urena (1-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE

Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

NL East rivals Philadelphia and Miami will play at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .322, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with a mark of .387.

The Marlins are 5-8 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .280, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .337. The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Tayron Guerrero recorded his first victory and Starlin Castro went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Hector Neris registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 25 hits and has nine RBIs. Scott Kingery is 12-for-28 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with four home runs and has seven RBIs. Anderson is 10-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Phillies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Odubel Herrera: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jean Segura: 10-day IL (hamstring), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).