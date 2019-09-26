TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Miami Marlins (55-103, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (83-75, third in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (4-5, 4.83 ERA)

Mets: Zack Wheeler (11-7, 3.99 ERA)

LINE

Mets -472; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE

New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with seven strikeouts against Miami.

The Mets are 37-35 against NL East teams. New York has slugged .442 this season. Seth Lugo leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Marlins are 22-50 in division games. Miami has hit 138 home runs this season, last in the National League. Starlin Castro leads them with 21, averaging one every 29.6 at-bats. The Mets won the last meeting 10-3. Jacob deGrom recorded his 11th victory and Pete Alonso went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Robert Dugger registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 173 hits and has 71 RBIs. Alonso is 10-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Castro leads the Marlins with 165 hits and has 83 RBIs. Austin Dean is 9-for-31 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Mets: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.71 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (wrist).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).