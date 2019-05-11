Preview: Marlins turn to Sandy Alcántara as series against Mets continues Saturday
TV: FOX Sports Florida
TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO
Miami Marlins (10-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (18-20, third in the NL East)
PITCHING PROBABLES
Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)
Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-4, 3.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
Miami Marlins on FOX Sports Florida
LINE
Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE
The Mets are 12-8 against opponents from the NL East. New York has slugged .399 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .574 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
The Marlins are 4-13 on the road. Miami has slugged .311, last in the majors. Neil Walker leads the club with a .443 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits. The Mets won the last meeting 11-2. Zack Wheeler recorded his third victory and Amed Rosario went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Pablo Lopez took his fifth loss for Miami.
TOP PERFORMERS
Alonso leads the Mets with 31 RBIs and is batting .270. Rosario is 12-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.
Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with five home runs and has 10 RBIs. Martin Prado is 9-for-35 with two doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES
Mets: 4-6, .223 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
Marlins: 2-8, .201 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 30 runs
Mets Injuries: Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: 10-day IL (forearm), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).
Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 10-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (hand).
