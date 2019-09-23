TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

Miami Marlins (54-101, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (81-74, third in the NL East)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Caleb Smith (9-10, 4.24 ERA)

Mets: Steven Matz (10-9, 4.16 ERA)

LINE

Mets -201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

NL East opponents New York and Miami will face off on Monday.

The Mets are 35-34 against teams from the NL East. The New York pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 11.3.

The Marlins have gone 21-48 against division opponents. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .297 is last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the club with an OBP of .344.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 82 extra base hits and is slugging .588. Juan Lagares is 3-for-12 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is batting .269. Austin Dean is 8-for-27 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Mets: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Robinson Cano: (foot).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).