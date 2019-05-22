TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Marlins (14-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-27, fourth in the NL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Jose Urena (1-6, 4.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE

Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

Miami enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Tigers are 9-15 in home games. The Detroit pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.00. Spencer Turnbull leads the team with a 2.68 ERA.

The Marlins are 5-14 on the road. Miami has slugged .316, last in the majors. Neil Walker leads the team with a .413 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits. The Marlins won the last meeting 5-4. Nick Anderson earned his first victory and Brian Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Joe Jimenez took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with four home runs and has seven RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 8-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anderson leads the Marlins with 14 RBIs and is batting .234. Jorge Alfaro is 5-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Tigers: 2-8, .183 batting average, 6.33 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (left oblique strain).