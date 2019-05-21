TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Marlins (13-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-26, fourth in the NL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Caleb Smith (3-1, 2.25 ERA, .92 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-3, 2.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE

Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE

The Tigers are 9-14 in home games. The Detroit pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.02, Spencer Turnbull leads the staff with a mark of 2.40.

The Marlins are 4-14 on the road. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.55. Caleb Smith leads the team with a 2.25 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with three home runs and has six RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 8-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with 13 RBIs and is batting .258. Jon Berti is 6-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Tigers: 2-8, .181 batting average, 6.65 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: day-to-day (left oblique strain), Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (knee).