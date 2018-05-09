TV: FOX Sports Florida

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are trying to get rolling, but will need their depth in order to do so for the time being.

After losing five straight games, the Cubs enter Wednesday attempting to finish off a sweep of the Miami Marlins following Tuesday’s come-from-behind 4-3 victory. The Cubs, who had been struggling to score runs on a consistent basis, have scored 18 runs in their past two games.

But they’ve done it without a couple mainstays.

The Cubs placed right fielder Jason Heyward on the seven-day concussion disabled list Tuesday. Heyward crashed into the right-field wall while attempting to track down Dexter Fowler’s walk-off, two-run homer in Sunday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Heyward did not feel well when he reported for Monday’s game against the Marlins and did not play. The Cubs determined the best option was to place Heyward on the disabled list, retroactive to Monday.

“You could tell things (Monday) were off a bit,” Maddon told reporters before Tuesday’s game, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Maddon also told reporters that with Heyward out, third baseman Kris Bryant could see time in right field during this weekend’s series against the Chicago White Sox.

Meanwhile, second baseman Javier Baez — who did not start Tuesday’s game with groin soreness — could return as early as Wednesday, Maddon said. Baez entered Tuesday’s game in the seventh inning after Baez attempted to talk his way into the starting lineup only to have Maddon decide to hold him out as a precaution.

“He feels fine,” Maddon told reporters. “He came in and reassured me that he feels good. Talking to the trainers … I thought it was wise (to wait).”

Jose Quintana will take the mound for the Cubs in Wednesday’s series finale. Quintana (3-2, 4.99 ERA) allowed three runs (none earned) and five hits over four innings May 4 against St. Louis. Quintana allowed six runs in six innings in his lone career start against the Marlins on April 1 — a 6-0 loss.

The Marlins, who entered this week having won four straight series, will attempt to salvage the final game of the series after not being able to preserve a lead Tuesday after jumping out to a 3-0 first-inning lead. Miami managed two hits after the eventful start and couldn’t take advantage of the Cubs, who had to cast Jen-Ho Tseng into an emergency start after scheduled starter Yu Darvish was forced to be placed on the disabled list with the flu.

Afterward, manager Don Mattingly told reporters his team “played scared” in dropping their second straight game to the Cubs.

“Like we were going to hold on and win in this ballpark against that club?” Mattingly told reporters, according to the Miami Herald. “Like three (runs) was going to be enough? I felt like we played backwards, played scared. The whole night was really frustrating,”

The Marlins will attempt to change things on Wednesday when Wei-Yin Chen (1-1, 4.82) will start for Miami. Chen gave up four runs and five hits — including a pair of home runs — in a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in his last start. Chen earned a no-decision in his only start against the Cubs in 2016, allowing two runs in seven innings.