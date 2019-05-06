TV: FOX Sports Florida

Miami Marlins (9-24, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (19-12, first in the NL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

Cubs: Cole Hamels (1-0, 3.19 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE

Chicago enters the game as winners of their last seven games.

The Cubs are 10-4 on their home turf. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .346 is fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the lineup with an OBP of .427.

The Marlins are 3-9 in road games. Miami has hit 23 home runs this season, last in the league. Jorge Alfaro leads them with five, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 42 hits and is batting .316. Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-41 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with five home runs home runs and is slugging .460. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Cubs: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (left ankle soreness), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (left hand contusion).