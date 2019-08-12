Marlins’ 2020 schedule begins at home vs. Phillies, includes trip to Puerto Rico to take on Mets

DOWNLOAD THE MIAMI MARLINS 2020 SCHEDULE HERE

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today announced the club’s full schedule and home game times for the 2020 season. The Marlins will begin the 2020 campaign at home on Thursday, March 26 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:10 p.m. Miami will host the Phillies for four games (March 26-29) and the Washington Nationals for three games (March 30-April 1) over the first homestand.

The Marlins will face off against the American League West during Interleague Play, hosting the Los Angeles Angels (April 14-15), Seattle Mariners (June 5-7), and Texas Rangers (July 7-9), and traveling to Oakland (June 29-July 1) and Houston (September 1-3). The Citrus Series vs. Tampa Bay continues in 2020 with two games at each ballpark: July 28-29 at Tropicana Field and September 8-9 at Marlins Park.

The Marlins will conclude the 2020 campaign with a six-game homestand, hosting the Cincinnati Reds (September 21-23) and New York Mets (September 25-27). Earlier today, it was announced that the Marlins were selected by Major League Baseball to play their three-game home series vs. the Mets from April 28-30 in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Hiram Bithron Stadium. Information to come on an exclusive presale for Marlins Members for this special series.

The upcoming season will feature slightly earlier start times for weekday home games, Monday-Thursday, in April, May and September, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Back by popular demand, the 2020 home slate will see the return of 6:10 p.m. first pitch times for most Saturdays.

