Marlins to kick off 2019 season at home vs. Rockies, Mets

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins announced their schedule for the 2019 season, including game times for all home dates. The Marlins will open the 2019 campaign at home on Thursday, March 28 vs. the Colorado Rockies at 4:10 p.m., while Miami’s first homestand will run March 28-April 3, with the Rockies (March 28-31) and New York Mets (April 1-3) visiting Marlins Park.

The Marlins will face off against the American League Central during Interleague Play in 2019, playing host to Cleveland (April 30-May 1), Minnesota (July 30-August 1), and Kansas City (September 6-8), and traveling to Cleveland (April 23-24), Detroit (May 21-13), and the White Sox (July 22-24). The Citrus Series vs. Tampa Bay will continue with two games at each ballpark; May 14-15 at Marlins Park and August 3-4 at Tropicana Field.

The longest homestand of the season will run nine games from April 12-21, when the Marlins play three games each against Philadelphia, the Cubs, and the Nationals. The Club will venture on three season-long seven-game road trips: May 6-12 to the Cubs and Mets; May 21-27 to Detroit and Washington; and September 23-29 to New York-NL and Philadelphia.

Miami will have 14 weekend series, which will see new and improved themes to make Marlins Park the go-to destination for first-class entertainment throughout the entire weekend.

The 2019 home slate will conclude with a three-game series against the Washington Nationals from Sept. 20-22, prior to a final seven-game road trip to New York-NL (Sept. 23-26) and Philadelphia (Sept. 2729). Miami will play 13 of its final 16 games on the road to end the 2019 campaign.

Information on Marlins Membership for the 2019 season is available by calling 1-877-MARLINS or visiting online at www.MarlinsEnrollment.com