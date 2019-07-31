Marlins acquire D-backs’ top prospect SS Jazz Chisholm in exchange for Zac Gallen

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins today acquired shortstop Jazz Chisholm from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Zac Gallen.

Chisholm, 21, is rated by MLB Pipeline as Arizona’s No.1 prospect, and is ranked No. 59 on its most recent Top 100 list (No. 8 among shortstops). Baseball America ranks Chisholm as the D-backs No. 3 prospect. He entered 2019 as a consensus Top 100 prospect by MLB Pipeline (#60), Baseball America (#59), Baseball Prospectus (#69), ESPN (#32), and FanGraphs (#31).

A left-handed batter, Chisholm was an International signing by Arizona out of the Bahamas in 2015. The Nassau native made his state-side debut in 2016 with Missoula in the Pioneer League, earned Midseason All-Star honors, and finished his campaign with a .281 average in 62 games, with 12 doubles, nine homers, 37 RBI, and 13 steals.

His 2017 season was limited to 29 games due to injury, but he bounced back in 2018 by leading all Minor League shortstops with 25 home runs between Low-A Kane County and High-A Visalia. He combined for a .272 (124×456) average in 112 games, with 23 doubles, six triples, 70 RBI, and 17 steals, and earned Midseason All-Star honors in the Midwest League with Kane County. In just 36 games after his promotion to High-A, he hit 10 home runs and batted .329 (49×149) with 27 RBI.

Chisholm, who is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, has spent the 2019 season with Double-A Jackson, batting .204 (64×314) in 89 games, with 51 runs scored, six doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, 44 RBI, and 13 steals. He currently ranks second in the Southern League in home runs, and tied for fifth in triples.