FOX Sports Florida announces Miami Marlins TV schedule for 2020 season

MIAMI (March 9, 2020) — FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, announced today the network will produce and televise all 162 regular season Marlins games during the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Opening Day coverage begins live from Marlins Park with a special, one-hour pregame show, starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, when the Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies. Additional programming details for Opening Day are forthcoming. All broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “Marlins Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from the ballpark. “Marlins Live” will originate from Marlins Park for home games, while away games will be anchored from the FOX Sports studio.

Paul Severino returns for his third season as play-by-play announcer, while former Marlins player Todd Hollandsworth is back for his fourth year in the broadcast booth as color analyst. Four-time World Series Champion Jeff Nelson, former Marlins player Gaby Sanchez, longtime Marlins announcer Tommy Hutton and former MLB catcher J.P. Arencibia will all play a role as analysts in the network’s pregame and postgame coverage throughout the season. Craig Minervini will begin his 19th season as host and in-game reporter, in addition to Jessica Blaylock, who enters her sixth season as in-game reporter and host. Kelly Saco rounds out the broadcast team in her third season as contributing host and in-game reporter.

All Marlins programming – including games and studio shows – on FOX Sports Florida will be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers. Additionally, SAP (secondary audio programming) in Spanish will be made available for all home game telecasts.

Going beyond the games, FOX Sports Florida’s partnership with the Marlins provides fans with opportunities to get to know the team and its players. Four half-hour episodes of FOX Sports Florida’s newly minted “Marlins All-Access” are planned this year and will include player and coach profiles with exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews. “Marlins Clubhouse,” a magazine style television series aimed at showcasing stories in and around Marlins baseball, returns for a sixth season on the network. Hosted by Saco, “Marlins Clubhouse” will premiere six new episodes throughout the season with a focus on young baseball viewers and local success stories. Episodes will include segments ranging from ‘Pro Tips to ‘Behind the Seams with KP.’ Finally, four new episodes of “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” will tell the stories of the players in the pipeline and their Minor League affiliate teams.

NEW THIS SEASON

FOX Sports Florida in Puerto Rico

As part of the MLB’s Puerto Rico Series, the Marlins will play the New York Mets in San Juan, Puerto on April 28, 29 and 30 at Hiram Bithorn Stadium. It will mark the fourth time that both franchises will play in Puerto Rico with FOX Sports Florida providing live television coverage of every game.

Digital Reporter

FOX Sports Florida will feature new content across the network’s digital platforms with the addition of Kathryn Phillips to the reporter roster. An Oklahoma native and Florida State University graduate, Phillips will cover select Marlins home game throughout the season with an emphasis on engaging fans and providing behind the scenes coverage of the broadcasts. Follow her on Twitter at @kathryn_phil.

Social Coverage

FOXSportsFlorida.com will bring Marlins fans the latest news and highlights from the broadcast all season long.

