Marlins announce 2019 spring training schedule, will begin action Feb. 23 vs. Cardinals

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins on Wednesday announced their 2019 Spring Training dates and game schedule, which will see a total of 18 games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium; 15 home games and three as the visitor against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pitchers and catchers are slated to hold their first workout on Feb. 13. The first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 18.

In their 17th spring at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, the Marlins will open Grapefruit League action on Saturday, February 23, hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. Overall, the Marlins will play a total of 30 spring games, with home contests in Jupiter against the Cardinals (three times), Nationals (three times), Astros (three times), Mets (four times), and Braves (Wednesday, March 6). Miami will close out the Grapefruit League portion of its schedule against the Cardinals on March 24 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Miami will travel outside of the West Palm Beach area for its first two scheduled road games, Feb. 24 at Pittsburgh and Feb. 25 at Tampa Bay, with the rest of its schedule being played in the I-95 corridor between St. Lucie and West Palm Beach.

The Marlins visit to Bradenton will be their first since 1995, while the Marlins’ last visit to Port Charlotte took place in 2012.

Season Tickets, group packages, and 6+ Mini Plans start at $24 per game, and will go on sale Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Season tickets, which include a voucher for the 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game on June 15 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, start at $370, while 6+ Mini Plans begin at $84. Current season ticket holders can renew their plans online at www.rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com, while new season ticket purchasers can call (561) 630-1828. Individual tickets will be available starting Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Ticket Office during Fan Fest.

Additional information can be found at the stadium’s website, rogerdeanchevroletstadium.com, and at the Marlins’ official website, Marlins.com.