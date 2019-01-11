Buffalo WR K.J. Osborn intends to transfer to Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wide receiver K.J. Osborn says he will play his final season of college football at Miami.

Osborn announced his intentions to transfer from Buffalo on Thursday night. As a graduate, he’s eligible to play in 2019 for the Hurricanes, who are seeking immediate help on offense.

Osborn had 53 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 for Buffalo. He also returned 56 kicks and punts over the past two seasons for another 784 yards.

Osborn says he is “extremely excited and thankful” for the chance that new Miami coach Manny Diaz and Hurricanes offensive quality control analyst David Cooney gave him when pursuing him as a transfer.