Former Cincinnati C Nysier Brooks transferring to Miami, eligible to play in 2020-21

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nysier Brooks, a 6-foot-11 center who started 35 games for Cincinnati last season, is transferring to the University of Miami for his senior season.

Brooks can play for the Hurricanes in 2020-21 after sitting out the upcoming season.

Brooks, who is from Philadelphia, averaged 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a junior last season. He played in 33 games as a freshman and 35 as a sophomore, and has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds

The Hurricanes last month added another transfer, Keith Stone, a forward from the University of Florida.