Hurricanes men’s basketball team dismisses guard Miles Wilson for ‘failing to meet team expectations’

Guard Miles Wilson has been dismissed from the Miami Hurricanes' basketball program for failing to meet team expectations.
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson transferred from Mount St. Mary’s a year ago and was expected to see significant playing time as a sophomore this season. He averaged 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman before leaving Mount St. Mary’s.

The Hurricanes announced Wilson’s departure Friday.