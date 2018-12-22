Former Hurricanes WR Jeff Thomas to transfer to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Former Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas is headed to Illinois.

The Illini announced Friday that Thomas has signed financial aid paperwork and plans to enroll for the spring semester. He will have two years of eligibility at Illinois, though it remains unclear when he will begin playing.

Thomas wants a waiver so he can play next season, and Illinois coach Lovie Smith says the school “will fully support his efforts for immediate eligibility.” Many transfers must sit a year before playing, though waivers are hardly uncommon.

Thomas is an Illinois native and caught 52 passes for 937 yards and five touchdowns in parts of two seasons with the Hurricanes. Miami said it dismissed him from its team last month, though Thomas said his departure was a mutual decision.