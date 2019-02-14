CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Zach Johnson‘s jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining gave Miami a 65-64 victory over Clemson on Wednesday night.

Johnson dribbled into the painted area, momentarily lost the ball and then banked in a fade-away jumper from the left elbow over the outstretched hand Shelton Mitchell. Clemson’s length-of-the-court inbound pass sailed out of bounds, securing the win for Miami.

The Tigers rallied from a 63-58 deficit and ran off six unanswered points. Marcquise Reed‘s two free throws with 1:16 remaining gave Clemson a 64-63 lead.

Dejan Vasiljevic scored a career high 22 points and Chris Lykes finished with 21 for the Hurricanes (11-13, 3-9 ACC).

Reed scored 19 points, Elijah Thomas finished with 16 and Mitchell 15 for the Tigers (15-9, 5-6). The loss snapped Clemson’s four-game win streak.

Both teams struggled offensively early, shooting a combined 4-for-26 through the first 7 ½ minutes. Clemson didn’t reach double figures until Aamir Simms‘ hook shot with 9:10 remaining in the first half that tied it 10-10.

The Tigers also missed all their 11 3-point attempts in the first half while the Hurricanes shot 2 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Mitchell scored six consecutive points for the Tigers in the final 1:13 and his jumper with two seconds remaining gave Clemson a 26-24 lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE:

Clemson: the Tigers fell short of their second five-game win streak of the season. Clemson started the season with five consecutive victories.

Miami: Lykes is averaging 19 points in the five games since scoring a career-low one point in a 78-66 loss to Florida State on Jan. 27.

UP NEXT:

Clemson: the Tigers conclude a two-game road set Saturday at No. 16 Louisville.

Miami: the Hurricanes visit Boston College on Sunday.