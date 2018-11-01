Hurricanes 7-foot center Rodney Miller to be redshirted

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Hurricanes will redshirt 7-foot center Rodney Miller, who won raves for his offseason improvement but was still third on the depth chart.

As a backup to Dewan Hernandez and Ebuka Izundu, Miller was unlikely to see much playing time this season, coach Jim Larranaga said Thursday. Izundu is a senior, and Hernandez is expected to be in the NBA a year from now.

Miller totaled only 109 minutes in his first two seasons.