Golden State Warriors (4-15, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (12-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami hosts Golden State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Heat are 7-0 on their home court. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.8 percent from deep led by Kelly Olynyk shooting 44.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors have gone 2-8 away from home. Golden State has a 4-10 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Alec Burks is third on the Warriors averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.9 points per game and shooting 35.4 percent from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole has averaged 2.8 assists and scored 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 96.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 97.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, eight steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.4 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Jimmy Butler: day to day (illness), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip).

Warriors Injuries: Kevon Looney: day to day (neuropathy), Jacob Evans: out (left abductor), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), D’Angelo Russell: out (right thumb), Stephen Curry: out (hand).