TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 2:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Heat (13-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts Miami looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Nets are 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 50.2 points in the paint per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 11.3.

The Heat are 8-1 in conference games. Miami is 9-4 when giving up more than 100 points.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 41.8 percent and averaging 20.2 points. Jarrett Allen has averaged 12.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 70.5 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.3 rebounds and averages 13.8 points. Kelly Olynyk is shooting 51.6 percent and has averaged 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 92.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 22 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 90.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points on 43.2 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Nicolas Claxton: day to day (left hamstring), Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Heat Injuries: KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (hip).