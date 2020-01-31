Heat rookies Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn picked to play in Rising Stars game

MIAMI, FL – The NBA announced Friday that HEAT rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn have been selected to play in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars during All-Star Weekend. They become the first pair of HEAT teammates to be selected since Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem did so in both 2004 and 2005. They mark as the eighth and ninth HEAT players to be selected in the game, joining Norris Cole (2012), Michael Beasley (2009 & 2010), Dwyane Wade (2004 & 2005), Udonis Haslem (2004 & 2005), Caron Butler (2003), Kurt Thomas (1996) and Khalid Reeves (1995). Rising Stars, which will air live at 9 PM on TNT and ESPN Radio, will be played at the United Center in Chicago on Friday, February 14.

Herro, who was selected by the HEAT in the first round (13th overall) in the 2019 NBA Draft, has appeared in 44 games (six starts) this season averaging 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 28.1 minutes while shooting 41.3 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from three-point range and 82.9 percent from the foul line. He became the youngest player (19 years, 276 days) in franchise history to start a game after starting on Opening Night. He scored 29 points on October 29 vs. Atlanta, all off the bench, marking the most by a rookie reserve in team history while also tying the fifth-most points overall off the bench. He leads all rookies this season in three-point field goals made while ranking tied for fourth in defensive rebounds, tied for sixth in points, seventh in total rebounds, seventh in field goals made, seventh in minutes, tied for seventh in assists and 13th in steals.

Nunn, a two-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month winner, became the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to earn multiple Rookie of the Month awards. He has appeared in 44 games (all starts) this season averaging 16.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 30.6 minutes while shooting 46.1 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 83.1 percent from the foul line. His 713 points are the second-most by an undrafted rookie through their first 44 games during the Common Draft Era (since 1966). On January 15 vs. San Antonio, Nunn became the first undrafted rookie in NBA history to shoot at least a perfect 8-of-8 from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range, in a first half. He scored his 500th point in his 31st game of the season, the fastest by a HEAT rookie in team history, surpassing Wade’s 32 games. He dished out nine assists without a single turnover on January 2, becoming just the second HEAT rookie to record that many assists without a turnover in a single game. He leads all rookies this season in field goals made while ranking second in points, second in field goals made, tied for second in plus/minus, third in assists, third in minutes and sixth in steals.