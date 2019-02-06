Heat trade guards Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington to Suns, acquire Ryan Anderson

4:35 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Miami’s deal with Phoenix also includes Wayne Ellington and Ryan Anderson.

Ellington would be going to the Suns, and Anderson to the Heat. Tyler Johnson was previously known to be part of the Heat-Suns deal.

The move helps free up a roster logjam that Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has been dealing with. It also lowers Miami’s expected luxury tax bill considerably, though does not completely eliminate what the Heat may end up owing at season’s end.

4:05 p.m.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Phoenix Suns have agreed with the Miami Heat on a deal that will include Tyler Johnson.

Johnson is in the third year of a four-year deal, one that is paying him about $19 million this season and again next season. He’s averaged 10.8 points in 44 games for Miami this season.

The person says the teams are still working out other parts of the deal, with the hope it is completed Wednesday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it has not been finalized.

ESPN first reported the agreement.