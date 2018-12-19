Heat guard Goran Dragic has surgery on right knee, likely out until All-Star break

MIAMI, FL – The Miami HEAT announced Wednesday that guard Goran Dragić underwent successful surgery this morning to clean up his right knee.

The 45-minute procedure was performed by HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital. Dragić is expected to be out until approximately the NBA All-Star break.

Dragić has appeared in 14 games (all starts) this season averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 29.1 minutes while shooting 41 percent from the field. He leads the team in assists per game and is second in scoring average. Additionally, he has dished out at least one assist in his last 198-straight games, marking the fourth-longest streak in HEAT franchise history and just one short from tying Dwyane Wade for the third-longest streak in team history.