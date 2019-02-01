Future Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki added to NBA All-Star player pool

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are going to the All-Star Game one more time, added Friday to the player pool by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

Wade and Nowitzki will be drafted by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in a newly added third round of the Feb. 7 draft for the Feb. 17 game in Charlotte.

James and Antetokounmpo will draft starters first, then choose reserves, and then James will decide if he wants Wade or Nowitzki. Antetokounmpo’s team will get the other as its 13th and final player.

Silver says he did it because Wade and Nowitzki “embody the best of the NBA.”

Wade is now a 13-time All-Star and will be retiring at the end of his 16th season. Nowitzki is in his 21st season and has not said if he is retiring or not.