Heat sign Derrick Jones Jr. to league-minimum deal

Derrick Jones Jr. has signed a minimum deal with the Miami Heat, after playing with them on a two-way contract last season.

The 6-foot-7 wing played in 14 games with Miami last season, starting eight. His NBA career remains best known for his appearance as a member of the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 dunk contest at All-Star weekend, an invite that came even though he had spent the bulk of his time that season in the G League.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed F/G Derrick Jones Jr. More info – https://t.co/r25zy5Zu29 pic.twitter.com/TfALYv9jER — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 1, 2018

He could help the Heat in at least two ways — one being depth, the other being affordability. Miami does not have much in the way of financial flexibility this summer, with the luxury tax threshold looming and the Heat trying to keep Wayne Ellington.

Jones is playing in Summer League for the Heat, starting Monday in Sacramento.