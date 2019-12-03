TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Heat (14-5, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-4, second in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Toronto comes into a matchup with Miami as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Raptors are 9-2 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by Fred VanVleet averaging 7.5.

The Heat are 9-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 14-2 record when scoring more than 100 points.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is shooting 58.3 percent and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 18.8 points and has added 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. Kendrick Nunn has averaged 3.8 assists and scored 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Heat: 8-2, averaging 111.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25 assists, eight steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 111.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101 points on 40.7 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (left thumb).

Heat Injuries: KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain), Goran Dragic: out (right groin strain).