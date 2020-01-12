TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 3 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Heat (27-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (10-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

New York looks to end its five-game skid when the Knicks take on Miami.

The Knicks have gone 5-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 4-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are 19-5 in Eastern Conference play. Miami has a 22-10 record when giving up more than 100 points.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Knicks 129-114 in their last meeting on Dec. 20. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 20 points, and Bobby Portis paced New York scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mitchell Robinson is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Robinson has averaged 6.4 rebounds and added 9.6 points per game over the last 10 games for New York.

Jimmy Butler has shot 44.4 percent and is averaging 20.6 points for the Heat. Goran Dragic has averaged five assists and scored 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 48.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Knicks: Julius Randle: day to day (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (oblique), Marcus Morris: day to day (neck).

Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back).