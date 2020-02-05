TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 9:30 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Heat (34-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (35-15, second in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers square off against the Miami Heat. Leonard currently ranks seventh in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 21-5 at home. Los Angeles is 16-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Heat are 12-12 in road games. Miami has a 27-14 record when giving up over 100 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 122-117 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Leonard led Los Angeles with 33 points, and Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Leonard is averaging 27.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 18.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.2 points per game and shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo has averaged 6.1 assists and scored 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 49.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.1 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 114.5 points, 44 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Clippers: None listed.

Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (right foot), Justise Winslow: out (back).