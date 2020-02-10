TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 10 p.m.

Miami Heat (34-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-41, 15th in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Miami heads into the matchup with Golden State as losers of three games in a row.

The Warriors have gone 7-18 at home. Golden State ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 42.8 points in the paint per game.

The Heat are 12-15 on the road. Miami has a 17-8 record against teams under .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 122-105 in the last matchup on Nov. 29. Goran Dragic led Miami with 20 points, and Jordan Poole led Golden State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS

Andrew Wiggins leads the Warriors with 3.0 made 3-pointers and averages 24 points while shooting 75 percent from beyond the arc. Marquese Chriss has averaged 12.3 points and collected six rebounds while shooting 68.2 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jae Crowder ranks second on the Heat scoring 18 points and grabbing 11.0 rebounds. Dragic has averaged 16.6 points and added 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 111.9 points, 40.4 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Heat: Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle), Jimmy Butler: out (shoulder), Meyers Leonard: out (ankle).