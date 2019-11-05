TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.

Miami Heat (5-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (4-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver and Miami face off in non-conference action.

Denver finished 54-28 overall with a 34-7 record at home a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Miami went 39-43 overall with a 20-21 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 105.7 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.9% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Nuggets Injuries: Will Barton: day to day (left toe).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (lower back), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (groin), KZ Okpala: out (left achilles strain).