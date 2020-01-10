TV: FOX Sports Sun

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Miami Heat (27-10, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (16-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Brooklyn looks to stop its seven-game skid when the Nets play Miami.

The Nets are 10-10 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn averages 48.5 rebounds per game and is 4-15 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Heat are 19-4 in conference play. Miami averages 111.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Heat won the last meeting between these two squads 109-106 on Dec. 1. Goran Dragic scored 24 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

DeAndre Jordan leads the Nets with 9.8 rebounds and averages 7.9 points. Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 26.1 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.6 assists while scoring 20.2 points per game. Bam Adebayo has averaged 10.2 rebounds and added 17.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nets: 2-8, averaging 103.5 points, 49.8 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 109.2 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Heat: None listed.