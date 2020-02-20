TV: FOX Sports Sun

Miami Heat (35-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (15-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

BOTTOM LINE

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat. Young is third in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 8-28 against conference opponents. Atlanta is fourth in the league with 50.4 points in the paint led by John Collins averaging 13.2.

The Heat are 8-2 against the rest of their division. Miami has an 18-8 record against teams below .500.

The Heat won the last matchup between these two squads 135-121 on Dec. 10. Kendrick Nunn scored 36 points to help lead Miami to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Young leads the Hawks scoring 29.7 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists. Collins has averaged 24.3 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 66.2 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.4 rebounds and averages 15.8 points. Duncan Robinson has averaged 4.8 made 3-pointers and scored 16 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES

Hawks: Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (heel).

Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (right ankle).