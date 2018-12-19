Back on the scene: Dolphins star DB Xavien Howard makes return to practice

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — NFL interception co-leader Xavien Howard has returned to practice for the Miami Dolphins after missing two games because of a left knee injury.

Howard said Wednesday he’s hopeful but uncertain whether he’ll be able to play Sunday against Jacksonville. The third-year cornerback was chosen for the Pro Bowl for the first time Tuesday.

Running back Frank Gore has been placed on injured reserve because of a season-ending sprained foot. Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was signed to take Gore’s roster spot.

Gore, hurt in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota, leads the Dolphins with 722 yards rushing. He’s the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 14,478 yards.

Gore, 35, has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player.