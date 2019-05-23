Dolphins sign former Bills DT Adolphus Washington, waive LB James Burgess

Defensive tackle Adolphus Washington has signed with the Miami Dolphins, his fourth team since the start of last season.
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Washington was a third-round pick by Buffalo in 2016 and started 21 games in his first two seasons. He was cut by the Bills last September, spent a brief time on the Dallas Cowboys‘ practice squad and then joined the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played in only four games and was slowed by a knee injury. Cincinnati released him a month ago.

The Dolphins waived linebacker James Burgess.