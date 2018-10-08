Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald upset about costly penalty, says NFL safety rules hurting game

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald, still steaming about receiving a costly penalty, said rules protecting the safety of offensive players are hurting the game.

McDonald was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty when he hit intended receiver C.J. Uzomah during Cincinnati’s 27-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. The penalty came on a third-down incompletion and extended a Bengals touchdown drive.

McDonald said his coaches agreed he wasn’t at fault. He said calls protecting offensive players are “getting out of hand.”