Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets, meaning Brock Osweiler will start for the fourth game in a row.
AP/Miami Herald

Tannehill, recovering from an injury to his throwing shoulder, was limited in practice Wednesday.

The Dolphins are 4-4, and 1-2 with Osweiler starting. His passer rating of 93.8 is slightly higher than Tannehill’s 92.9.