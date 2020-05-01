Dolphins release former 1st-round draft pick DE Taco Charlton

Former NFL first-round draft pick Taco Charlton was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins.
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (AP) — Former NFL first-round draft pick Taco Charlton was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins.

More Miami Dolphins news

The veteran defensive end started five games last year and had five sacks but struggled against the run. The Dolphins released him rather than exercising his fifth-year option for 2021.

Charlton was the 28th overall pick by Dallas in 2017.