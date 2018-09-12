Dolphins offensive lineman Josh Sitton sidelined with shoulder injury, could miss Sunday’s game

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton is sidelined by a shoulder injury that could force him to miss Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Sitton missed practice Wednesday. He signed an $18 million, two-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason and has helped stabilize an offensive line that has been a persistent problem in the past.

Sitton, 32, missed three games each of the past two seasons.

Receiver DeVante Parker was limited in practice, but might play against the Jets after missing the season-opening win over Tennessee because of a finger injury.