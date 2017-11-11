Dolphins RT Ja’Wuan James placed on injured reserve, ending season

Ja'Wuan James, the 19th overall pick of the 2014 draft, had made 25 consecutive starts for the Dolphins.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja’Wuan James has been placed on injured reserve because of a left hamstring injury, ending his season.

James was hurt in last Sunday night’s loss to Oakland . Jesse Davis, who has two career starts, will take over at right tackle Monday night at Carolina, ending James’ streak of 25 consecutive starts.

Safety T.J. McDonald was activated from the reserve-suspended list Saturday and is expected to play against the Panthers.