Dolphins assistant Darren Rizzi interviews for team’s head coaching job

MIAMI (AP) — Darren Rizzi arrived for his job interview Friday with the Miami Dolphins backed by plenty of endorsements from the team’s former and current and players.

He’s hoping to coach the future players.

Rizzi, a long-time Dolphins assistant, became the fifth candidate to interview for their head coaching job when he met with owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier.

Rizzi joined the Miami staff in 2009 and has won the vocal support of such current and ex-Dolphins as Kiko Alonso, Kenyan Drake, Reggie Bush, Jarvis Landry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

“Finally!!!” Landry tweeted when the news broke Rizzi was being considered for the job.

“Guys love playing for him,” Bush tweeted.

“It’s about time someone recognizes how good Darren Rizzi is,” Taylor added.

Despite the kind words, Rizzi is a long shot, and New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard are considered favorites for the job. Ross and Grier have also interviewed New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Flores and Richard are with teams still in the playoffs, which may be why the Dolphins have yet to fill their vacancy. Six other teams have hired a new coach since the end of the regular season.

The Dolphins seek a replacement for Adam Gase, fired last week and hired Wednesday as coach of the New York Jets. If the Dolphins don’t give Rizzi the job, there’s a good chance he’ll join Gase in New York.

Rizzi has been Miami’s special teams coordinator since 2011, and has associate head coach since 2017.