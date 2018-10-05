Cameron Wake doubtful for Dolphins-Bengals matchup with knee injury

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake is doubtful for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati with a knee injury.

Wake sat out practice for the third day in a row Friday. He has been nursing the injury for a couple of weeks but hasn’t missed a game since 2016.

Cornerback Bobby McCain (knee) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot) were ruled out. Seven players were listed as questionable, including safeties Reshad Jones (shoulder) and T.J. McDonald (foot) and receiver DeVante Parker (quad).

Miami placed fourth-string quarterback Luke Falk on injured reserve with a left wrist injury, and promoted tight end Nick O’Leary to the active roster. The Dolphins signed Falk shortly before the season opener after he was released by the Tennessee Titans.