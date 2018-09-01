Dolphins trim down to 53-man roster, keep QBs Brock Osweiler, David Fales

Miami kept two reserve quarterbacks, Brock Osweiler and David Fales. Quarterback Bryce Petty was waived injured.
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Former starting cornerback Tony Lippett has been waived by the Miami Dolphins after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Lippett started 13 games in 2016 but struggled returning from his injury in training camp this year.

Also cut Saturday was receiver Leonte Carroo, a third-round pick in 2016 who has only 10 receptions in two seasons.

Seventh-round pick Jason Sanders apparently won the battle of rookies for the placekicking job when Miami waived undrafted free agent Greg Joseph.

Undrafted rookie Lucas Gravelle was cut, meaning 39-year-old John Denney returns for a 14th season as the team’s long snapper.