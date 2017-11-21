Marlins work out trade with Yankees and Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees raised their available signing bonus money for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani to $3.5 million, acquiring $250,000 in pool money from the Miami Marlins on Monday for left-hander Caleb Smith and first baseman Garrett Cooper.

New York has the second-highest total of available international signing bonus money behind the Texas Rangers at $3,535,000. Minnesota is third at $3,245,000, followed by Pittsburgh ($2,266,750), Seattle ($1,557,500) and Miami ($1.49 million).

Right-hander Michael King also went to New York as part of the trade. In addition, the Yankees dealt right-hander Ronald Herrera to the Rangers for left-hander Reiver Sanmartin, creating more room on the 40-man roster ahead of next month’s winter meeting draft of unprotected players.

New York selected the contracts of infielder Gleyber Torres, outfielder Billy McKinney and right-handers Albert Abreu, Domingo Acevedo and Jonathan Loaisiga, along with infielder Thairo Estrada, protecting them from the draft.

Cooper was acquired from Milwaukee on July 13 and made his big league debut the following day. He hit .326 (14 for 43) in 13 games for the Yankees, including a four-hit game at Toronto on Aug. 6, and had five doubles, a triple and six RBIs. The 26-year-old batted .359 in 83 games at Double-A and Triple-A with 18 homers and 84 RBIs.

Smith, also 26, made his big league debut with the Yankees on July 17 and was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two starts and seven relief appearances. He was 9-1 with a 2.39 ERA in 17 starts and one relief appearance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 97 strikeouts and 28 walks.

The 22-year-old Herrera also made his big league debut, allowing two runs over three innings in a pair of relief appearances on June 14 and 29. He was 8-1 with a 1.91 ERA in 14 starts this year at the Rookie League Gulf Coast Yankees, Double-A Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

King, 22, was 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 25 starts and one relief appearance at Class A Greensboro, striking out 106 and walking 21 in 149 innings.

The 21-year-old Sanmartin was 7-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances with Class A Spokane and Hickory.

