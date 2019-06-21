FOX Sports Florida’s showcases Miami’s Class-A Advanced affiliate on an all-new ‘Marlins Prospect Spotlight: The Jupiter Hammerheads’

MIAMI (June 21, 2019) — FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” on Sunday, June 23, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Sunday’s postgame premiere provides fans with a special look at the Marlins Class-A Advanced Affiliate, the Jupiter Hammerheads. The episode highlights many of the talented prospects currently on the Hammerheads, including outfielder Víctor Víctor Mesa, pitcher Edward Cabrera, pitcher Jordan Holloway, pitcher Braxton Garrett, catcher Nick Fortes, pitcher Trevor Rogers and shortstop Jose Devers. Viewers will hear about each prospect’s progress from Marlins Director of Player Development Dick Scott, Hammerheads Pitching Coach Reid Cornelius and more.

In-depth looks at Mesa’s transition to the American game and what makes Devers a 19-year-old hitting machine are just two of the topics “Marlins Prospect Spotlight: The Jupiter Hammerheads” explores. The show really picks up velocity when it comes to looking at Hammerheads pitchers. Cabrera, who set the Jupiter franchise record earlier this season with a 13-strikeout performance, and Holloway, who pitched four shutout starts in his first full season coming off Tommy John surgery, were both selected to play in the Florida State League All-Star Game, as was Devers. Garrett is a name to watch in the future as he’s developed one of the best curve balls in the country. His pitching prowess is on par with his ping pong skills and viewers will get to see the Marlins reigning Spring Training ping pong champion in action versus FOX Sports Florida’s Jessica Blaylock. Finally, “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” presents the 21-year-old Rogers, who just recorded a career high-nine strikeouts in his last outing in Jupiter and was a late addition to the FSL All-Star Game.

Tune in for an all-new “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” Sunday afternoon on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

Replay Schedule:

