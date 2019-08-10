FOX Sports Florida hits the road in the premiere of ‘Marlins Prospect Spotlight: Clinton and Jacksonville’ on Aug. 11

MIAMI (Aug. 9, 2019) — FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, will premiere an all-new episode of “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” on Sunday, Aug. 11, upon conclusion of Miami’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Sunday’s postgame premiere provides fans with a special look at the Marlins Double-A Affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and Low-A Affiliate, the Clinton LumberKings.

The episode starts with a focus on the fastest-rising arms in Miami’s farm system with pitchers Sixto Sánchez and Jorge Guzman. Host Kelly Saco sits down with Sixto to discuss the trade that brought him to the organization and his development since touching down in the Sunshine State. Jacksonville manager Kevin Randel and pitching coach Bruce Walton weigh in on what makes him an elite pitching prospect. Whatever Sixto does on one night, it seems that Jorge tries to replicate the next. Guzman’s story about how he began playing the game and the journey that brought him to the organization is as interesting as they come. He opens up to Kelly and it becomes quite evident why the organization loves his potential.

Over in Clinton, Iowa, FOX Sports Florida’s cameras present Marlins fans with an all-access pass to the oldest member of the Midwest League in the LumberKings. We were there in Clinton when Connor Scott’s bat got hot before his eventual promotion to the Jupiter Hammerheads. Another top prospect in catcher Will Banfield showcases some Major League ability during the show. Finally, Bubba Hollins, an infielder who is helping the LumberKings stay near the top of the standings, shares his unique relationship with manager Mike Jacobs.

“Marlins Prospect Spotlight: Clinton & Jacksonville” includes interviews with Marlins Director of Player Development Dick Scott, Jacksonville Director of Broadcasting Roger Hoover, LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornrow and many more.

Tune in for an all-new “Marlins Prospect Spotlight” Sunday afternoon on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

Replay Schedule:

PREMIERE: Sun. 08/11/19, 4:30 PM

Mon. 08/12/19, 7:30 PM

Thu. 08/15/19, 7 PM

Fri. 08/16/19, 7:30 PM

Sun. 08/18/19, 3:30 AM

Tue. 08/20/19, 3:30 AM

Fri. 08/23/19, 6 PM

Wed. 08/28/19, 6 PM

Thu. 08/29/19, 10:30 PM

Tue. 09/03/19, 3:30 AM

Thu. 09/05/19, 6 PM

Thu. 09/12/19, 12 PM

